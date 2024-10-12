VIP AUDIO 10/11 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jimmy speaks, Bloodline beats down Roman and Jimmy, Kevin Owens tries to explain himself, Jax-Liv interact, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 11 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Jimmy Uso speaking about his return, Bloodline beat down Roman and Jimmy leading to Jimmy telling Roman “We need help,” Kevin Owens trying to explain himself, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan interact, L.A. Knight defends against Carmelo Hayes, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defend their titles, Motor City Machine Guns teaser video, and more.

