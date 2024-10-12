News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/11 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jimmy speaks, Bloodline beats down Roman and Jimmy, Kevin Owens tries to explain himself, Jax-Liv interact, more (17 min.)

October 12, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 11 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Jimmy Uso speaking about his return, Bloodline beat down Roman and Jimmy leading to Jimmy telling Roman “We need help,” Kevin Owens trying to explain himself, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan interact, L.A. Knight defends against Carmelo Hayes, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defend their titles, Motor City Machine Guns teaser video, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024