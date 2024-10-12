FREE PODCAST 10/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Bloodline beats down Roman and Jimmy, Nia-Liv build, KO tries to explain himself, live callers (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Smackdown including Jimmy Uso addressing the fans, Roman Reigns and Jimmy getting beatdown by The Bloodline, and Jimmy telling Roman, “We need help.” Also, Nia Jax-Liv Morgan build for Crown Jewel, Kevin Owens barges in to explain himself and ends up attacking Randy Orton, a Women’s Tag Team Title match, a U.S. Title match, and more. Wade and Javier interact with the chat room, live video callers, and mailbag topics throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO