VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #830 (October 16, 2004): Cover Story on Pat Patterson’s resignation, Keller’s Ideas for Revamping Heat and Velocity, Newswires, TV Reports, End Notes, more

SUMMARY of #830 cover-dated October 16, 2004: This issue includes a Cover Story on Pat Patterson’s resignation including many new details… Top Five Stories of the Week including WWE in Europe, Raw Being Shopped.. Wade Keller’s This Week: Ideas for Revamping Heat and Velocity… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo: A Better Taboo Tuesday Poll… Jason Powell’s On Topic: Items on Walking Tall, TNA-Taboo, WWE Taking Chances… Pat McNeill’s Factor: The Power of Ego – Hunter, Steph, Jarrett, HTM, Graham… Wade Keller’s End Notes: A Look at Changes for the Torch as We Enter Year 18… Letters to the Editor: Too Much ROH Coverage? Could WWE Learn from ROH?… Torch Triple Play: Backtrack on Flair, Poll Analysis, CZW Report… Weekly Events Schedule… The Big Story TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, and ECW… The WWE, TNA, ROH, and ETC. Newswires… Plus more…

