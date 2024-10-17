FREE PODCAST 10/17 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann discuss post-Draft roster, on-site correspondent with off-air notes, Hogan, live callers, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-18-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review WWE Smackdown with live callers and answer mailbag questions including how the roster depth post-draft was handled tonight. Would WWE lean on a few top names too much and overexpose them? Had they built up some mid-carders to be relevant who can now shine with more breathing space? Also, reaction to Bayley and Sasha Banks on Miz TV, the latest Crown Jewel hype, Hulk Hogan’s team announcement, Shorty G, and more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Indianapolis who details what happened before and after Smackdown on Fox, plus notes on what happened during commercial breaks that Fox viewers didn’t see.

