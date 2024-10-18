News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): AEW WrestleDream follow-up with Moxley and Cole, New Japan, Raw, SD, NXT, UFC, Joe Koff, Ross book review (117 min.)

October 18, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

TOPICS…

  • A review of AEW Dynamite with WrestleDream follow-up with Jon Moxley and Adam Cole in particular
  • A quick review of AEW Rampage
  • A rundown of New Japan King of Pro Wrestling
  • Thoughts on Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win and if it’s a good time for him to win it
  • Review of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including the latest with the Usos and The Bloodline, Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton, the pre-taped format for Raw, and more
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and more from the MMA world
  • Reflecting on Joe Koff’s contributions to ROH
  • A review of Jim Ross’s latest book

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024