VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): AEW WrestleDream follow-up with Moxley and Cole, New Japan, Raw, SD, NXT, UFC, Joe Koff, Ross book review (117 min.)

A review of AEW Dynamite with WrestleDream follow-up with Jon Moxley and Adam Cole in particular

A quick review of AEW Rampage

A rundown of New Japan King of Pro Wrestling

Thoughts on Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win and if it’s a good time for him to win it

Review of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including the latest with the Usos and The Bloodline, Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton, the pre-taped format for Raw, and more

A review of UFC Fight Night and more from the MMA world

Reflecting on Joe Koff’s contributions to ROH

A review of Jim Ross’s latest book

