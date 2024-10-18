VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): AEW WrestleDream follow-up with Moxley and Cole, New Japan, Raw, SD, NXT, UFC, Joe Koff, Ross book review (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.
TOPICS…
- A review of AEW Dynamite with WrestleDream follow-up with Jon Moxley and Adam Cole in particular
- A quick review of AEW Rampage
- A rundown of New Japan King of Pro Wrestling
- Thoughts on Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win and if it’s a good time for him to win it
- Review of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including the latest with the Usos and The Bloodline, Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton, the pre-taped format for Raw, and more
- A review of UFC Fight Night and more from the MMA world
- Reflecting on Joe Koff’s contributions to ROH
- A review of Jim Ross’s latest book
