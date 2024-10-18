VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Novel live wrestling setting possibilities, sexual content in Monday Night War, Yuta-Garcia comparison, AWA, Outrunners, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Did Randy Orton overdo it on slamming Je’Von Evans onto the table on NXT last week?

Recalling a large faction in TNA during the Eric Bischoff/Hulk Hogan era

Thoughts on the possibility of The Outrunners beating The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles? Are the Outrunners similar to Zack Ryder when it comes to an unplanned surge in popularity with fans?

What are Joaquin Buckley’s chances to be a next-level fighter in UFC?

Why did the AWA never have a major black star or even an black wrestler in a prominent role for a significant period of time?

Is it tasteless for AEW announcers to sell the Moxley faction destruction of Bryan Danielson in a way that resembles the reaction to the WWF announcers when Owen Hart died?

Did AEW just book Wheeler Yuta in a way that caused a big setback for Daniel Garcia years ago?

How instrumental was the extreme sexual content in the popularity of the Attitude Era, as stood out in the Netflix documentary?

Why hasn’t Athena been featured at all on Dynamite and so rarely on AEW TV when male ROH champions have been?

Is the toxic online fanbase causing a decline in AEW popularity?

Ranking the AEW Champions in order of enjoying their title reigns?

What if TNA had hung on to the Spike TV deal just a few more years to enter into the TV rights fees glory period AEW is benefiting from? Would AEW even exist if TNA got that influx of TV revenue?

Could ECW, Memphis, the AWA, or Mid-South have thrived in today’s TV environment?

Why does Bobby Lashley get pushes that end up fizzling?

Should Lashley beat Swerve or should Swerve beat Lashley if they wrestle early in Lashley’s AEW run?

Does WWE start to try to get cozy with Bryan Danielson now that he’s no longer under contract to AEW?

A response to a defense of the plastic bag angle

What is Japan’s history with blading and blood matches? It seems rare; has that always been the case and is it cultural?

Is there a better way for WWE to present teases of MITV cash-ins?

How would the course of Monday Night War be different if each of these 12 listed major happenings didn’t happen?

Thoughts on novel possible locations for pro wrestling events to shake things up, such as an aquarium, airplane hangar, amusement park, or jungle, among others?

