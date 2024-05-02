News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Draft assessment, Omega’s return and Elite attack, Tony Khan, NXT Spring Breakin’ II, Backlash preview, more (108 min.)

May 2, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • WWE Draft assessment
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Preview of WWE Backlash and discussion of whether the line-up is a letdown for fans in France
  • Review of NXT Spring Breakin’ Week 2
  • New Japan review and previews
  • Review of AEW Collision + Rampage and AEW Dynamite + Rampage including the big Kenny Omega promo and angle with The Elite, plus Todd’s thoughts on the Tony Khan angle follow-up
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC this weekend

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024