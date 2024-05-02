VIP AUDIO 5/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Draft assessment, Omega’s return and Elite attack, Tony Khan, NXT Spring Breakin’ II, Backlash preview, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Draft assessment

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Preview of WWE Backlash and discussion of whether the line-up is a letdown for fans in France

Review of NXT Spring Breakin’ Week 2

New Japan review and previews

Review of AEW Collision + Rampage and AEW Dynamite + Rampage including the big Kenny Omega promo and angle with The Elite, plus Todd’s thoughts on the Tony Khan angle follow-up

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC this weekend

