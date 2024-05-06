WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, May 6, 2024
Where: Hartford, Conn. at XL Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,895 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,915.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match
- Gunther vs. Sheamus – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match
- Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match
- Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match
- Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match
- Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match
- Iyo Sky vs. Natalya – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match
