VIP AUDIO 5/5 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: New weekly Sunday podcast focused on AEW’s Saturday show begins with overview of AEW’s post-Dynasty landscape (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s debut episode of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani, a new weekly Sunday VIP-exclusive podcast focused on AEW’s Saturday show, they introduce themselves and provide an overview of AEW’s post-Dynasty landscape on a weekend when Collision was preempted. Next week’s episode will settle into the main format reviewing the previous night’s episode of Collision.

NOTE: If you are interested in this show streaming live on Sunday mornings with live caller interaction, let us know your interest level. Email kellerwade@gmail.com to show your interest in listening live and participating with calls.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO