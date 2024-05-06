News Ticker

Julia Hart, former TBS Champion, has shoulder surgery after injury suffered during match taped for Rampage last month

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 6, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Julia Hart posted on Instagram that she had shoulder surgery as a result of an injury suffered last month in a match taped for Rampage that ended prematurely as a result. She wrestled in a limited manner at AEW Dynasty in order to lose her TBS Title to Willow Nightingale before having surgery and extended time off.

The Minnesota-native was trained by Ken Anderson (a/k/a Mr. Kennedy, Mr. Anderson) and received further training in the AEW-affiliated Nightmare Factory. She initially played a cheerleader at ringside for The Varsity Blondes tag team, playing off of her legitimate background as a cheerleader. She went to the dark side as part of The House of Black and has surged in terms of her in-ring usage and overall push as she rapidly improved in terms of her character-work and match quality.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024