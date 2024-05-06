Julia Hart, former TBS Champion, has shoulder surgery after injury suffered during match taped for Rampage last month

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Julia Hart posted on Instagram that she had shoulder surgery as a result of an injury suffered last month in a match taped for Rampage that ended prematurely as a result. She wrestled in a limited manner at AEW Dynasty in order to lose her TBS Title to Willow Nightingale before having surgery and extended time off.

The Minnesota-native was trained by Ken Anderson (a/k/a Mr. Kennedy, Mr. Anderson) and received further training in the AEW-affiliated Nightmare Factory. She initially played a cheerleader at ringside for The Varsity Blondes tag team, playing off of her legitimate background as a cheerleader. She went to the dark side as part of The House of Black and has surged in terms of her in-ring usage and overall push as she rapidly improved in terms of her character-work and match quality.