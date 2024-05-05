FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-7-2019) Keller & Bryant talk Vince’s Wildcard Rule, WrestleMania Rematches, Ucey Hot, on-site report, callers, emails (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-7-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They talk in depth about Vince McMahon’s “Wildcard Rule,” the ridiculousness of several skits including Ucey Hot and the timing of the dumpster picking up Sami Zayn, plus WrestleMania rematches with the return of Daniel Bryan, and much more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Cincinnati and then read a ton of emails venting about this episode of Raw and Vince McMahon’s booking in general.

