FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Becky’s win, what’s next for the Bloodline, benefits of crying, Kaiser’s upside, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

Becky’s win

What’s next for the Bloodline?

The benefits of crying

Dominik Mysterio’s mustache

Coin flips to determine coin flips of coin flips

Kevin Owens is the Deadpool of WWE

To keep or not to keep J.D. McDonagh

Paul for all

Ludwig Kaiser’s upside

Is Prime too sugary?

Heel theme songs

Being Zoolander-hot right now

The draft and more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO