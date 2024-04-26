News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Becky’s win, what’s next for the Bloodline, benefits of crying, Kaiser’s upside, more (132 min.)

April 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • Becky’s win
  • What’s next for the Bloodline?
  • The benefits of crying
  • Dominik Mysterio’s mustache
  • Coin flips to determine coin flips of coin flips
  • Kevin Owens is the Deadpool of WWE
  • To keep or not to keep J.D. McDonagh
  • Paul for all
  • Ludwig Kaiser’s upside
  • Is Prime too sugary?
  • Heel theme songs
  • Being Zoolander-hot right now
  • The draft and more

