FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Becky’s win, what’s next for the Bloodline, benefits of crying, Kaiser’s upside, more (132 min.)

In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:
- Becky’s win
- What’s next for the Bloodline?
- The benefits of crying
- Dominik Mysterio’s mustache
- Coin flips to determine coin flips of coin flips
- Kevin Owens is the Deadpool of WWE
- To keep or not to keep J.D. McDonagh
- Paul for all
- Ludwig Kaiser’s upside
- Is Prime too sugary?
- Heel theme songs
- Being Zoolander-hot right now
- The draft and more
