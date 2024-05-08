WWE RAW RATINGS REPORT (5/6): Viewership and key demo info, average for year, comparison to last year, first-to-third hour dropoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (5/6) episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.619 million viewers, down from 1.683 million last week. The average so far this year through 19 weeks is 1.744 million.

One year ago this week it averaged 1.784 million. The average through 19 weeks last year was 1.848 million, so Raw is down 104,000 per week on average so far this year.

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 246,000 and the third hour drew 1.460 million viewers, the lowest since the Dec. 18 episode’s third hour drew 1.419 million. The previous two weeks drew 1.320 million and 1.408 million. The third hour has averaged 1.615 million so far this year. The third hour featured

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.53 rating, down from 0.55 the prior week. The average through 19 weeks is 0.57.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.52 rating. Through 19 weeks last year, it averaged 0.55, so this year is up slightly from last year so far.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match

Gunther vs. Sheamus – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov – WWE King of the Ring First Round Match

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Iyo Sky vs. Natalya – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match

