ALL ELITE ASSESSSMENT – Mariah May: Her background, her journey, her future, and a verdict on her destiny

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Background

British native Mariah May Mead is a relative newcomer to professional wrestling, making her in-ring debut in 2019, but she has swiftly acclimated to the squared circle. At merely 25 years old, May has the potential to be a standout in AEW for years to come. While her look is reminiscent of the Diva’s Era of the 2010s, Mariah May’s wrestling ability combines her beauty with power, speed, and agility.

Beginning her career as a ring announcer on the UK independent scene, May soon transitioned from microphone to spandex and compete for popular British based promotions Progress, TNT, and RevPro. Although still in the sunrise of her career, May attended NXT UK tryouts just months after debut. She wasn’t accepted, though.

Setbacks continued as building momentum was soon stifled across the independents with the arrival of COVID-19, a pandemic which would pause all but the mainstream until mid-2021.

The former “Fighting Princess” would resume her career on the independents and even journey across the pond on several occasions wrestling for the American Battle Ground and CZW promotions. Curiously, May would also form a brief team with fellow AEW colleague Harley Cameron before catching the eye of the popular Stardom promotion based in Japan.

It was May’s stint in Stardom which would bring her wider recognition. As part of the Club Venus stable (alongside recent AEW newcomer Mina Shirakawa), the newly christened “Sexy Dynamite Princess” would stand out with her unique look and presentation. Indeed, both May and Shirakawa would capture tag team gold before her sojourn would come to an end. Although her stay would only last a year, May had made her mark and AEW had taken notice.

Journey

Mariah May debuted on AEW Dynamite in late 2023. Featured in a backstage segment with R.J. City, the former “Dynamite Princess” introduced herself to her largest audience yet. Stating that she was a huge fan of current Women’s Champion Toni Storm, May would sow the seeds for her ongoing association with the “Timeless” one.

May’s adoration of Storm would initially be rejected as Storm would view May’s enthusiasm with scorn. In one of AEW’s more patient narratives, Storm would soften on the starry eyed starlet and eventually take her under her wing. In a further quest to ingratiate herself to her hero, May would adopt Storm’s former persona and compete in Storm’s previous rockstar attire. Now referred to as “my child,” May would become a protégée to the champion and accompany her in weekly segments. An integral part of Storm’s deluded act, May would further strengthen Storm’s delusion as the diligent apprentice.

May was not just a background player, though, and continued to enhance her reputation in the ring with victories over Queen Aminata, Lady Frost, and Anna Jay. Defeats to Deonna Purrazzo, Thunder Rosa, and most recently Serena Deeb would position May as a rookie with still much to learn.

Future

One of pro wrestling’s most enduring tropes is that of the mentor and mentee dynamic. From Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko, Terry Funk and Mick Foley, Triple H and Batista, and even AEW’s Christian and Jungle Boy, the narrative of the student vs. teacher relationship breakdown has been a sound one for promoters to repeat.

There is an air of inevitability to the relationship breakdown between Storm and May, but I would argue that patience is key. Just because a storyline is predictable doesn’t mean it should be rushed or jettisoned. Continue to build the symbiotic relationship between the two whilst sowing the seeds of dissension. May should continue to be the rookie blinded by adulation for her mentor while Storm should continue to be the paranoid champion.

If Storm is to eventually become the heel in the rivalry, the champion should become increasingly reliant on her protégée for victory whilst treating May with increasing disdain. Eventually the fan base should be baying for May to come to her senses and break away from her abusive mentor.

Former partner Shirakawa could help May to see the light and break the trance Storm has over her. Storm could become jealous of May and Shirakawa’s history and target the friendship.

Again, patience is key. This storyline should build to All In London (May’s home town no less) and the coronation of a new AEW Women’s Champion.

Alternatively, the roles could be reversed a la Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko. The coming weeks could show Storm in a more sympathetic light. Her icy and deluded facade could begin to crack in the glow of her love for May. When Storm is at her weakest, May could strike and reveal her admiration was a ruse all along. This could position May as a mean girl champion who considers Storm the past whilst Storm could morph to be the fan favorite former champion desperate to regain her crown. A double turn and victory at All In with the assistance of former champion Saraya and former partner Cameron could solidify May as a force with heel strength in numbers.

Verdict

Although a break up with “Timeless” Toni Storm is incoming, AEW should show patience in order to harness the building fan interest. May is another impressive talent on a youthful women’s roster and has the potential to lead the division from 2025 onwards.