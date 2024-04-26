VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: WWE Draft Night 1 including a surprisingly high NXT pick, Cody vs. Carmello, Bloodline drama, Naomi vs. Stratton, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 26 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring the WWE Draft Night 1 including a surprisingly high NXT pick in Carmelo Hayes, Cody Rhodes vs. Carmello, some Bloodline drama, Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton, and more.

