FREE PODCAST 4/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: WWE Draft Night 1 analysis, latest with Bloodline, Cody-Styles, Naomi-Tiffany, live callers, emails (108 min.)

April 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch. They present a recap and extended analysis of Night 1 of the WWE Draft including the choice they made storyline-wise regarding the order and who was picked and how few switches from brand to brand there were. Also, thoughts on the Cody Rhodes-A.J. Styles hype, the Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton match, Carmelo Hayes losing to Cody right after being drafted, and more with live callers and emails.

