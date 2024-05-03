WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/26): Keller’s report on first-ever RKO Show with Randy Orton & Kevin Owens, A-Town Down vs. Street Profits, Cody and Styles face-to-face, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 3, 2024

LYONS-DECINES, FRANCE AT LDLC ARENA

AIRED ON SAME-DAY TAPE-DELAY ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 12,341 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,977.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened the show with scenes of Lyons-Decines, France and then arriving wrestlers Cody Rhodes, A.J. Styles, and Randy Orton & Kevin Owens together as Corey Graves previewed the show. They cut to cheering fans in the bleachers.

-As Bayley’s ring entrance took place, they cut to Graves and Wade Barrett at ringside. Barrett spoke in French. Then they went to the French language announce duo at ringside.

(1) BAYLEY & NAOMI & JADE CARGILL & BIANCA BELAIR vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Kairi Sane & Asuka & Dakota Kai) & TIFFANY STRATTON

Bayley came out first, as noted, followed by Naomi, Stratton, Damage CTRL, Belair, and finally Cargill. I can’t recall WWE splitting ring entrances for teams like that before. The crowd was signing loud and early, making it clear Smackdown wasn’t in the U.S. this week. Graves and Barrett gushed about the impact Jade has made in WWE so far (despite doing very little so far, actually). The bell rang 8 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break at 2:00. [c]

They Bayley suplexed Tiffany to stop the heel team’s momentum. Both were down and slow to get up. Bayley looked over at Belair. Neither looked eager to work together. Jade then offered her hand and Bayley tagged her. Jade executed power moves against several opponents including a powerbomb on Dakota. She then slammed Belair onto Dakota for a two count, with Kairi making the save. Chaos broke out with one move after another with wrestlers entering and rolling out of the ring. Belair gave Dakota her KOD for the win and the fans counted along with the count loudly and popped for the finish.

WINNERS: Jade & Belair & Naomi & Bayley in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: All-action, crowd-pleasing match where everyone got a moment to shine. The main goal was to highlight Jade and then show tension between Belair and Bayley going into Backlash.)

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller cut a promo backstage saying they will show that they are the smoke. [c]

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Jade & Belair backstage about their Women’s Tag Team Title match last year. Belair said she is sick of talking about and she is ready to be done with Damage CTRL. She shot Bayley a ,ook who was off to the side with Naomi. Jade tried to calm Belair down as she got more worked up.

-A sponsored video package aired on Cody Rhodes vs. Carmello Hayes last week on Smackdown.

-Nick Aldis told Carmelo Hayes he proved last week he belongs on Smackdown. Carmelo said he almost beat Cody Rhodes last week and thus he is declaring himself for the King of the Ring tournament. Bobby Lashley walked in and welcomed him to Smackdown. He offered to give him advice or anything at all. Carmelo said he had a good showing against Cody and said “I think I got this thing figured out.” Lashley didn’t love that and he called him “big shot” and said its about making the shots you take. Carmelo asked Lashley when the last time was he shot his shot. Lashley told him to be careful who he disrespects around there. Aldis reacted and looked at Lashley like Carmelo might’ve not handled that offer well.

-New Catch Republic made their ring entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of last week’s top draft picks and then an overview of the Smackdown roster post-draft. Graves noted that the new roster takes effect next week.

(2) NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering)

The Authors of Pain ring entrance took place next. (I wish WWE had done more to talk about Ellering’s history in pro wrestling and given him more to do than just sneer and accompany AOP to the ring.) The bell rang 37 minutes into the hour. The crowd was into this from the opening bell also. Bate got in a flurry of high-energy offense early, but AOP soon overpowered him and took over. Dunne and Bate took over and knocked AOP to the floor and then Bate flip-dove onto them at ringside. “Everything they are doing is working,” said Barrett. Back in the ring, Rezar caught Bate and drove him hard into the corner. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

AOP dominated after the break for a while. After a hot tag, Bate and Dunne rallied. Rezar set up a chokeslam on both, but they snapped his fingers and knocked him to the floor. Dunne went for a dive, but Scarlett blocked him from the ring apron. Bate dove onto him instead. Kross then slammed Bate at ringside as the ref was distracted. When Dunne went after him, Rezar attacked him. AOP then gave Dunne their finisher for the win.

WINNERS: AOP in 11:00.

-A highlight package aired of the angle with The Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Randy Orton last week.

-Paul Heyman asked Aldis if he got his memo. Aldis said he did and request denied. Aldis asked Heyman why he wanted him to pull KO and Orton from the Backlash tag match. Heyman said it would be for their own good, but now whatever happens to KO and Orton isn’t on his conscience anymore. Aldis asked if the Tribal Chief is issuing orders or if Heyman is in charge. Heyman said he hasn’t even spoken to Reigns since WrestleMania, but then looked like he blurted out something he regretted saying. Aldis said Heyman said Reigns pulled himself out of the WWE Draft. Heyman admitted he pulled Reigns because he cannot subject him to what is going on with The Bloodline right now. He said Aldis shouldn’t be submitted KO & Orton to the Bloodine, either. Aldis told Heyman to try to get KO and Orton to withdraw from the match because the RKO Show is next. [c]

-They showed more scenes of Lyon-Decines, France.

-Orton’s ring entrance took place. Fans sang Orton’s entrance theme like they’ve been waiting a lifetime to do it. KO them made his entrance. Orton seemed to get a kick out of it. KO then made his entrance.

[HOUR TWO]

KO spoke in French to the fans. Orton said the fans are “so freakin’ amazing.” Owens said he’s been avoiding Heyman’s calls all week, but he really wanted to be on the RKO Show. Heyman introduced himself. Fans chanted “ECW!” He said he is a WWE Hall of Famer and a raconteur and other French words and “without question, WWE’s undisputed Wise Man.” KO told Orton to RKO him as soon as he enters the ring. Orton said he wouldn’t right away because he’s more of an “out of nowhere” guy.

Owens asked Heyman what he wanted. Heyman said he didn’t blame them for being cautious of what a man with no conscience has to say. Fans chanted, “We want Roman!” Heyman said more than they will ever know, he does too. He then said he’s there for a very simple reason. He said he has great respect for Orton and KO. He told them to do themselves and fans and their families a favor “and back out of this match now.” Orton said Heyman is the biggest piece of trash in the industry and they aren’t going to listen to him. KO said everything around Heyman is falling apart.

Orton asked who the real Tribal Chief is. Heyman said they’re putting him in a bad position, but the whole world knows there is only one Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga jumped KO and Orton from behind. Fans booed. KO and Orton fought back. Graves said it’s a preview of what will happen tomorrow at Backlash. Producers and security came out to pull them apart. Orton slammed a security guy on an announce desk. KO leaped onto a crowd of security and Tonga and Solo at ringside. Orton’s music played as the heels retreated. Barrett said KO and Orton are ready to match the intensity of The Bloodline.

-The Street Profits talked about their match later. [c]

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. ANGEL (w/the LWO)

No ring entrances aired for this one. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 3;00. [c]

Knight eventually won clean with the BFT.

WINNER: Knight in 7:00.

-Knight addressed the crowd afterward as they chanted “L.A. Knight!” Knight said he is entered in King of the Ring. Santos Escobar interrupted and said at King of the Ring, as Knight is running his mouth, he’ll be winning. Knight responded with catch phrases.

-A clip aired of Escobar revealing that Carlito had attacked Dragon Lee.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Carlito backstage. Carlito said he had been away from WWE for many years, and when he returned, he wanted a WrestleMania moment. He said Rey Mysterio chose Dragon Lee instead of him. He said that wasn’t cool. He said he took matters into his own hands and it wasn’t personal. He said the whole plan almost worked. Dragon Lee jumped Carlito. They were quickly separated.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance. [c]

(4) AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSON WALLER vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w/Bobby Lashley, B-Fab) – WWE Tag Team Title match

Waller & Theory’s ring entrance took place after the break. The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 3:00 with the Profits in control. [c]

Theory broke up a double-team attempt. Waller interfered with a Flatliner on Dawkins and then Theory scored a three count.

WINNERS: Theory & Waller in 8:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was short and relatively clean and decisive, giving Theory & Waller a dose of credibility maybe against a proven team like the Profits.)

-Graves and Barrett hyped the Backlash line-up.

-A.J. Styles made his ring entrance. [c]

-They hyped King & Queen of the Ring taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 25. Smackdown also takes place in Saudi Arabia the night before. Graves noted that the tournaments for King & Queen of the Ring take place next week on Raw and Smackdown.

-Graves said this was the highest-grossing Smackdown event in WWE history as they showed the large crowd.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance to a big ovation. Cody asked the crowd what they want to talk about in French. Styles said he doesn’t care what they want to talk about. As Cody began to talk, Styles didn’t want to hear about how Cody looked up to him. Styles said he might be older than him, but he’s still in his prime. Cody said no one was saying anything different. Styles said the fans are rude. Styles said Cody had a path laid out for him because everyone was interested in the son of Dusty Rhodes including WWE “and they welcomed you with open arms.” He said he loved it in WWE until things got rough and he couldn’t handle it. He made a Stardust arm motion and said Cody left.

Styles said he was kept out of WWE for years and when he arrived, he wasn’t welcomed and he had to prove himself all by himself. He said Cody had legends watching his back at WrestleMania so he could finish his story. “A bunch of guys I’ve beaten before,” Styles said. He said he’ll beat him the same way he beat them and then prove he is phenomenal. Fans got into an enthusiastic song and dance to taunt Styles. Cody asked Styles who he was trying to convince. He said he is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and a modern day excellence of execution. He said his very first title defense happens to be their first match and the commentary team calls it a dream match.

Cody said he is looking at Styles as his first. He added, “And that’s too sweet.” He dropped the mic. Styles held up the Too Sweet hand gesture. Cody joined him. Styles slapped Cody. They abruptly cut backstage to a brawl going on between Orton & KO and Solo & Tonga. Graves said it’ll be one hell of a fight at Backlash.

