TNA UNDER SIEGE RESULTS (5/3): The System vs. Broken Matt & Speedball Mountain, Ali vs. Austin

TNA UNDER SIEGE RESULTS
MAY 3, 2024
ALBANY, NY AT WASHINGTON AVENUE ARMORY
AIRED LIVE ON TNA+
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
COUNTDOWN TO UNDER SIEGE
-Rhino beat VSK
-The FBI beat The Batiri
-Laredo Kid beat KC Navarro
MAIN SHOW
-Josh Alexander & Eric Young beat Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin
-Ash By Elegance beat Havok
-Joe Hendry beat Zachary Wentz
-Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich beat Spitfire to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Rich Swann beat Jake Something
-Jonathan Gresham beat Kushida
-Jordynne Grace & PCO beat Steph De Lander & Kon
-Mustafa Ali beat Ace Austin to retain the TNA X Division Title
-The System beat “Broken” Matt Hardy & Speedball Mountain when Eddie Edwards pinned Trent Seven
