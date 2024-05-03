News Ticker

TNA UNDER SIEGE RESULTS (5/3): The System vs. Broken Matt & Speedball Mountain, Ali vs. Austin

By Darrin Lilly, PWTorch Contributor

May 3, 2024

TNA UNDER SIEGE RESULTS
MAY 3, 2024
ALBANY, NY AT WASHINGTON AVENUE ARMORY
AIRED LIVE ON TNA+
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO UNDER SIEGE

-Rhino beat VSK

-The FBI beat The Batiri

-Laredo Kid beat KC Navarro

MAIN SHOW

-Josh Alexander & Eric Young beat Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin

-Ash By Elegance beat Havok

-Joe Hendry beat Zachary Wentz

-Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich beat Spitfire to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Rich Swann beat Jake Something

-Jonathan Gresham beat Kushida

-Jordynne Grace & PCO beat Steph De Lander & Kon

-Mustafa Ali beat Ace Austin to retain the TNA X Division Title

-The System beat “Broken” Matt Hardy & Speedball Mountain when Eddie Edwards pinned Trent Seven

