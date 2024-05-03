FREE PODCAST 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner assess Swerve Strickland push and usage as World Champion, cover Dynamite and hit the news items, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Swerve Strickland’s presentation as AEW World champion thus far

The follow-up and coverage of the Tony Khan injury angle and neck brace

Review of May 1st, AEW Dynamite and Rampage

Kenny Omega diverticulitis and closing angle of Dynamite

News items including Darby Allin hit by a bus, Ethan Page release, Kamille signing, & Julia Hart surgery

Emails and trivia

