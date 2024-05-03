News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner assess Swerve Strickland push and usage as World Champion, cover Dynamite and hit the news items, more (127 min.)

May 3, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Swerve Strickland’s presentation as AEW World champion thus far
  • The follow-up and coverage of the Tony Khan injury angle and neck brace
  • Review of May 1st, AEW Dynamite and Rampage
  • Kenny Omega diverticulitis and closing angle of Dynamite
  • News items including Darby Allin hit by a bus, Ethan Page release, Kamille signing, & Julia Hart surgery
  • Emails and trivia

