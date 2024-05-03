FREE PODCAST 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner assess Swerve Strickland push and usage as World Champion, cover Dynamite and hit the news items, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Swerve Strickland’s presentation as AEW World champion thus far
- The follow-up and coverage of the Tony Khan injury angle and neck brace
- Review of May 1st, AEW Dynamite and Rampage
- Kenny Omega diverticulitis and closing angle of Dynamite
- News items including Darby Allin hit by a bus, Ethan Page release, Kamille signing, & Julia Hart surgery
- Emails and trivia
