VIP AUDIO 5/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-30-2006): WWE Backlash Roundtable with Keller & Mitchell & McNeill looking at Cena vs. Edge, McMahons vs. Michaels, plus Carlito, RVD, Trish (64 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE Backlash PPV post-shows from Apr. 30, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was first joined by James Caldwell for a rapid-fire 15 minute instant analysis. Then Bruce Mitchell & Pat McNeill joined me for the full Roundtable podcast. The show included Vince & Shane McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels in a No Holds Barred match, John Cena vs. Edge vs. Triple H in the main event, Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James, plus RVD, Carlito, Ric Flair, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

