FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss the WWE Draft, whether Damian Priest is a transitional champion, earliest wrestling memories, more (64 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado pinch hits for Charlie Cate and joins Kevin Duncan to discuss these topics:

Overall thoughts on the draft

Is Damian Priest a transitional champion?

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan get sneaky

J.D. McDonagh’s punchable face

Braun Strowman’s grappling hook moment and amazing catchphrase

A common fear of mirrors

Javier’s brother’s feud with A-Train

The slow death of GameStop

The best movies with WWE stars

The truth behind Dave Bautista’s wrinkly head

Earliest wrestling memories and what hooked us

Javier’s near death experience at a WWE show

Most memorable live event moments

John Cena and Dave Bautista’s comedic chops

Working at Gamestop during the release of WWE video games over the years and more

