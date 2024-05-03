FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss the WWE Draft, whether Damian Priest is a transitional champion, earliest wrestling memories, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado pinch hits for Charlie Cate and joins Kevin Duncan to discuss these topics:
- Overall thoughts on the draft
- Is Damian Priest a transitional champion?
- Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan get sneaky
- J.D. McDonagh’s punchable face
- Braun Strowman’s grappling hook moment and amazing catchphrase
- A common fear of mirrors
- Javier’s brother’s feud with A-Train
- The slow death of GameStop
- The best movies with WWE stars
- The truth behind Dave Bautista’s wrinkly head
- Earliest wrestling memories and what hooked us
- Javier’s near death experience at a WWE show
- Most memorable live event moments
- John Cena and Dave Bautista’s comedic chops
- Working at Gamestop during the release of WWE video games over the years and more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.