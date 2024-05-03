News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss the WWE Draft, whether Damian Priest is a transitional champion, earliest wrestling memories, more (64 min.)

May 3, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado pinch hits for Charlie Cate and joins Kevin Duncan to discuss these topics:

  • Overall thoughts on the draft
  • Is Damian Priest a transitional champion?
  • Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan get sneaky
  • J.D. McDonagh’s punchable face
  • Braun Strowman’s grappling hook moment and amazing catchphrase
  • A common fear of mirrors
  • Javier’s brother’s feud with A-Train
  • The slow death of GameStop
  • The best movies with WWE stars
  • The truth behind Dave Bautista’s wrinkly head
  • Earliest wrestling memories and what hooked us
  • Javier’s near death experience at a WWE show
  • Most memorable live event moments
  • John Cena and Dave Bautista’s comedic chops
  • Working at Gamestop during the release of WWE video games over the years and more

