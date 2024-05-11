News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/11): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 11, 2024

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Where: Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 6,217 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 6,821.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty (with Roderick Strong on commentary)
  • Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TNT Championship Cope Open
  • Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
  • “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. Dax Harwood
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade
  • Brian Cage & Gates of Agony in action

