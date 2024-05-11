AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/11): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Where: Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 6,217 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 6,821.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty (with Roderick Strong on commentary)

Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TNT Championship Cope Open

Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

“Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. Dax Harwood

Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony in action

