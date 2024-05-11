VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix Flashback (5-3-2017): Balor overrated? Favorite British wrestler ever, Cult speak in WWE, would WWE benefit from a more serious sports presentation, Vince’s struggle creating babyfaces, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin and guest host PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell, we jump back seven years to the May 3, 2017 episode covering these topics:

Is Finn Balor too boring to succeed in WWE

Why does Vince McMahon struggle so much in creating babyfaces?

Who is their personal favorite British wrestler ever?

Cult speak in WWE

Bruce Hart’s book review

House of Horrors vs. a WCW early 1990s variation

Vince McMahon’s biopic

Would WWE benefit from a more serious sports presentation

And more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO