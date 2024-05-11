News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix Flashback (5-3-2017): Balor overrated? Favorite British wrestler ever, Cult speak in WWE, would WWE benefit from a more serious sports presentation, Vince’s struggle creating babyfaces, more (90 min.)

May 11, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin and guest host PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell, we jump back seven years to the May 3, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • Is Finn Balor too boring to succeed in WWE
  • Why does Vince McMahon struggle so much in creating babyfaces?
  • Who is their personal favorite British wrestler ever?
  • Cult speak in WWE
  • Bruce Hart’s book review
  • House of Horrors vs. a WCW early 1990s variation
  • Vince McMahon’s biopic
  • Would WWE benefit from a more serious sports presentation
  • And more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024