VIP AUDIO 5/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-12-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Batista-Booker T fight, best real backstage fights over the decades, Cornette-TNA, RVD drops ball, Rey jobbed, more (99 min.)

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 12, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

The latest on the Booker T vs. Batista fight

The Mick Foley turn on Monday’s Raw

The prospects of Jim Cornette in TNA.

In-depth talk about some of the best real fights (and fake fights) backstage between wrestlers over the decades

Thoughts on that week’s TNA Impact with the Samoa Joe/Sting teaming

A discussion of the grading of the Chris Benoit vs. Fit Finlay match that has been the subject of discussion all week in the PWTorch VIP Forum

Thoughts on Rob Van Dam dropping the ball on Raw that week

Ric Flair getting married

Rey Mysterio getting squashed and what it says about Vince McMahon with historical perspective to make it make sense

A preview of Sunday night’s TNA Sacrifice PPV including who should do the job in the main event.

