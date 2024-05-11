VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #809 (May 22, 2004): Details on Eddie Guerrero’s blade job, Cover Story on directional shift in WWE’s booking, Judgment Day coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #809 cover-dated May 22, 2004: This week’s issue includes details on Eddie Guerrero’s blade job, what was supposed to happen, what happened backstage afterward, and how his hospital went… Wade Keller’s Cover Story looking at a directional shift in WWE’s booking and what led up the decision to take this direction… In-depth coverage of Judgment Day including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Torch staff Roundtable Reviews, reader comments, and reader poll results… Details on Brian Christopher’s firing and Jerry Lawler reaction… Lots of backstage notes and other insider news items in WWE Newswire… TNA Newswire with details on the backstage meeting Jeff Jarrett held with wrestlers regarding plans for the new Fox Sports Net program and how it changes wrestlers’ schedules… The latest on Vince Russo and the booking structure behind the scenes in TNA… The latest on Johnny Fairplay in TNA… Jason Powell’s On Topic feature column titled “Cena needs to fake it a bit to become cool again,” with an in-depth analysis of what’s not working with Cena’s character right now and why… Pat McNeill “McNeill Factor” with his “At the Bar for Judgment Day” observations and a prediction for this week’s Smackdown… Part three of the “Torch Talk” with Samoa Joe who gives a fascinating wrestler’s perspective on working styles inside the ring, how wrestlers adjust to each other, and why he chooses his style, plus rants about scripted promos and booking styles, along with his thoughts on the evolution of the ROH product… Sean Radican’s detailed match-by-match report with overview analysis of Saturday’s ROH event in Boston… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” looks ahead to Bad Blood’s top two matches and how Raw promoted them this week… And more!

