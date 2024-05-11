FREE PODCAST 5/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Cody-Logan announcement, Queen of Ring and King of Ring round one, predictions, on-site report, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They begin with thoughts on the Cody Rhodes-Logan Paul segment and big announcement regarding the next PLE. Also, a run through the tournament matches for King and Queen of the Ring with scenarios explored and predictions. Plus thoughts on the latest Bloodline development with Solo Sikoa saying he has been talking to Roman Reigns. They also speak with an on-site correspondent.

