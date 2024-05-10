VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Logan revealed as Cody’s next opponent, Solo makes big claim to Heyman, Queen and King tournament matches, Jade vs. Niven (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 10 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Logan Paul being revealed as Cody Rhodes’s next opponent, Solo Sikoa makes big claim to Paul Heyman that he has been talking to Roman Reigns, plus many Queen and King tournament matches including Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles, and Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes.

