VIP AUDIO 5/10 – The Deeper Dive with Will Cooling: More Titles, More Problems (72 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with a new series of The Deeper Dive. His first personal essay is about his thoughts about the mess AEW has made of its title picture. Will makes the bold argument that AEW should return to just having world titles in its men’s singles, men’s tag, and women’s divisions. His argument is based not just on how the sheer number of titles is warping the booking and stretching the roster too thin, but also by looking at the history of secondary titles.

