AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/8): Viewership and key demo ratings, year-to-date averages, comparisons to recent years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 9, 2024

Last night’s (5/8) episode of AEW Dynamite drew 711,000 viewers, up slightly from the 703,000 and 683,000 the prior two weeks.

  • Through 18 weeks this year it has averaged a 788,000 viewers.
  • Last year through 18 weeks it averaged 889,000 viewers.
  • Two years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 981,000 viewers.
  • Three years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 837,000 viewers.
  • Four years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 833,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49, it drew a 0.24 rating. That is in line with the 0.24 and 0.23 ratings the prior two weeks.

  • Through 18 weeks this year, it has averaged a 0.26 rating.
  • Last year through 18 weeks it averaged a 0.29 rating.
  • Two years ago through 18 weeks it averaged a 0.38 rating.

Announced Matches & Segments…

  • Adam Copeland vs. Brody King – TNT Championship Match
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
  • Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
  • Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action
  • Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face to face
  • Serena Deeb to speak
  • Kenny Omega to make important announcement

