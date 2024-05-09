AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/8): Viewership and key demo ratings, year-to-date averages, comparisons to recent years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Last night’s (5/8) episode of AEW Dynamite drew 711,000 viewers, up slightly from the 703,000 and 683,000 the prior two weeks.
- Through 18 weeks this year it has averaged a 788,000 viewers.
- Last year through 18 weeks it averaged 889,000 viewers.
- Two years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 981,000 viewers.
- Three years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 837,000 viewers.
- Four years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 833,000 viewers.
In the key 18-49, it drew a 0.24 rating. That is in line with the 0.24 and 0.23 ratings the prior two weeks.
- Through 18 weeks this year, it has averaged a 0.26 rating.
- Last year through 18 weeks it averaged a 0.29 rating.
- Two years ago through 18 weeks it averaged a 0.38 rating.
Announced Matches & Segments…
- Adam Copeland vs. Brody King – TNT Championship Match
- Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
- Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action
- Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face to face
- Serena Deeb to speak
- Kenny Omega to make important announcement
