AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/8): Viewership and key demo ratings, year-to-date averages, comparisons to recent years

Last night’s (5/8) episode of AEW Dynamite drew 711,000 viewers, up slightly from the 703,000 and 683,000 the prior two weeks.

Through 18 weeks this year it has averaged a 788,000 viewers.

Last year through 18 weeks it averaged 889,000 viewers.

Two years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 981,000 viewers.

Three years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 837,000 viewers.

Four years ago through 18 weeks it averaged 833,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49, it drew a 0.24 rating. That is in line with the 0.24 and 0.23 ratings the prior two weeks.

Through 18 weeks this year, it has averaged a 0.26 rating.

Last year through 18 weeks it averaged a 0.29 rating.

Two years ago through 18 weeks it averaged a 0.38 rating.

