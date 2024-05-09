News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss the injury landscape of WWE, Damian Priest as main event champion, King and Queen of the Ring predictions, more (123 min.)

May 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • France is loud
  • The injury landscape of WWE
  • Damian Priest as a main event champion
  • Did WWE call an audible with Drew McIntyre’s elbow injury at WrestleMania?
  • Was Dom Livin’ it up during Damian’s title defender
  • Becky’s missed opportunity for a big pop
  • The wreckage of Sheamus’ chest, and his climb back to ring shape
  • King and Queen of the Ring predictions
  • Dijak joins the main roster
  • What’s next for Bron Breakker?
  • Smackdown’s NXT announcer call up
  • Who is next for Cody Rhodes?
  • Tonga Loa’s future of doing jobs
  • Questions about earliest wrestling memories and more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024