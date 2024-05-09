FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss the injury landscape of WWE, Damian Priest as main event champion, King and Queen of the Ring predictions, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

France is loud

The injury landscape of WWE

Damian Priest as a main event champion

Did WWE call an audible with Drew McIntyre’s elbow injury at WrestleMania?

Was Dom Livin’ it up during Damian’s title defender

Becky’s missed opportunity for a big pop

The wreckage of Sheamus’ chest, and his climb back to ring shape

King and Queen of the Ring predictions

Dijak joins the main roster

What’s next for Bron Breakker?

Smackdown’s NXT announcer call up

Who is next for Cody Rhodes?

Tonga Loa’s future of doing jobs

Questions about earliest wrestling memories and more

