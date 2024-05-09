FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss the injury landscape of WWE, Damian Priest as main event champion, King and Queen of the Ring predictions, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:
- France is loud
- The injury landscape of WWE
- Damian Priest as a main event champion
- Did WWE call an audible with Drew McIntyre’s elbow injury at WrestleMania?
- Was Dom Livin’ it up during Damian’s title defender
- Becky’s missed opportunity for a big pop
- The wreckage of Sheamus’ chest, and his climb back to ring shape
- King and Queen of the Ring predictions
- Dijak joins the main roster
- What’s next for Bron Breakker?
- Smackdown’s NXT announcer call up
- Who is next for Cody Rhodes?
- Tonga Loa’s future of doing jobs
- Questions about earliest wrestling memories and more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.