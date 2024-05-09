VIP AUDIO 5/9 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Golden Week in Japan w/Joe Gagne. Champion Carnival, Dragongate’s wave of momentum, NOAH, NJPW, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by one of the founding fathers of wrestling podcasts, and our good friend, Joe Gagne, to discuss a jam-packed Golden Week in Japan. With all the major promotions holding shows (many running multiple events), it was a packed week which served not only as a good barometer for the state of the industry but also an opportunity for wrestlers to break out and raise their stock. Alan and Joe looked at Dragongate’s emotional Dead or Alive event, All Japan’s Champion Carnival, NOAH’s suspiciously good run of booking, NJPW frustrations, Shingo vs. Kidd, and much more. Two hours of chat and analysis for your puroresu fix! Check it out.

