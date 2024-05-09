VIP AUDIO 5/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Gable Steveson, Becky’s crowd response, Heyman’s revelation, is TNA or NXT a better show now, Punk’s worst WWE promo, NJPW, TV reviews, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

The end of Gable Steveson in WWE

Quick thoughts on WWE financials

Review of last night’s AEW Dynamite

Review of New Japan’s Dontaku events

Thoughts on the state of TNA these days

A review of this week’s NXT TV show

Comparing the quality of the shows and rosters between NXT and TNA Impact? Which show is better, more relevant, features the best talent, and other factors.

A review of last week’s WWE Smackdown including Paul Heyman’s big reveal that he hasn’t talked to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania

A review of this week’s WWE Raw including the start of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, plus C.M. Punk’s worse WWE promo.

Extended talk about what going on with fan reaction to Becky Lynch and if she can recapture the magic with the fans she had a few years ago, and historically how this type of thing happens.

Ilja Dragonov’s range of upside and downside

A review of last weekend’s UFC 301 PPV

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO