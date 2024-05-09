VIP AUDIO 5/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Gable Steveson, Becky’s crowd response, Heyman’s revelation, is TNA or NXT a better show now, Punk’s worst WWE promo, NJPW, TV reviews, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- The end of Gable Steveson in WWE
- Quick thoughts on WWE financials
- Review of last night’s AEW Dynamite
- Review of New Japan’s Dontaku events
- Thoughts on the state of TNA these days
- A review of this week’s NXT TV show
- Comparing the quality of the shows and rosters between NXT and TNA Impact? Which show is better, more relevant, features the best talent, and other factors.
- A review of last week’s WWE Smackdown including Paul Heyman’s big reveal that he hasn’t talked to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania
- A review of this week’s WWE Raw including the start of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, plus C.M. Punk’s worse WWE promo.
- Extended talk about what going on with fan reaction to Becky Lynch and if she can recapture the magic with the fans she had a few years ago, and historically how this type of thing happens.
- Ilja Dragonov’s range of upside and downside
- A review of last weekend’s UFC 301 PPV
