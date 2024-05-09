News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Gable Steveson, Becky’s crowd response, Heyman’s revelation, is TNA or NXT a better show now, Punk’s worst WWE promo, more (36 min.)

May 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix.” They discuss these topics:

  • The end of Gable Steveson in WWE
  • Quick thoughts on WWE financials
  • Review of last night’s AEW Dynamite
  • Review of New Japan’s Dontaku events
  • Thoughts on the state of TNA these days
  • A review of this week’s NXT TV show
  • Comparing the quality of the shows and rosters between NXT and TNA Impact? Which show is better, more relevant, features the best talent, and other factors.
  • A review of last week’s WWE Smackdown including Paul Heyman’s big reveal that he hasn’t talked to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania
  • A review of this week’s WWE Raw including the start of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, plus C.M. Punk’s worst WWE promo.
  • Extended talk about what going on with fan reaction to Becky Lynch and if she can recapture the magic with the fans she had a few years ago, and historically how this type of thing happens.
  • Ilja Dragonov’s range of upside and downside
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC 301 PPV

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024