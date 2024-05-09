FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Gable Steveson, Becky’s crowd response, Heyman’s revelation, is TNA or NXT a better show now, Punk’s worst WWE promo, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix.” They discuss these topics:

The end of Gable Steveson in WWE

Quick thoughts on WWE financials

Review of last night’s AEW Dynamite

Review of New Japan’s Dontaku events

Thoughts on the state of TNA these days

A review of this week’s NXT TV show

Comparing the quality of the shows and rosters between NXT and TNA Impact? Which show is better, more relevant, features the best talent, and other factors.

A review of last week’s WWE Smackdown including Paul Heyman’s big reveal that he hasn’t talked to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania

A review of this week’s WWE Raw including the start of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, plus C.M. Punk’s worst WWE promo.

Extended talk about what going on with fan reaction to Becky Lynch and if she can recapture the magic with the fans she had a few years ago, and historically how this type of thing happens.

Ilja Dragonov’s range of upside and downside

A review of last weekend’s UFC 301 PPV

