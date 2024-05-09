VIP AUDIO 5/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Brutus Beefcake ever a draw, wrestler hometowns, Tommy Rich, Cody’s rise, Jericho’s Learning Tree, Tom Brady roast, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Did fans actually boo Bruce Prichard at WrestleMania? And why would fans boo him since he has a popular podcast?

Could WWE improve the annual draft by having an actual unscripted, unplanned real draft?

In the spirit of the Tom Brady Roast, who in pro wrestling would make a good subject of a roast?

Is Chris Jericho’s “Learning Tree” gimmick a way to make fun of C.M. Punk?

Did Brutus Beefcake draw for the WWF or WCW at any stage of his career? Who learned to lie from the other, Beefcake or Hulk Hogan?

Is WWE big enough for Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, C.M. Punk, and Roman Reigns to all play top babyface roles?

Memorable (usually fictional) hometowns for pro wrestlers

Is Jericho sandbagging his efforts in AEW so he can escape back to WWE?

Thoughts on the back-and-forth with Kenny Omega and Fumi Saito regarding Rossy Ogawa

A relatively deep dive into the latest with the Janel Grant lawsuit against WWE and how it might affect Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and others.

How do commercial-free hours work?

Should WWE resurrect the original Bullet Club with Finn Balor back at the helm?

What’s the state of indy wrestling in the U.S.? Has it been hurt by AEW and NXT?

Will the negativity about WWE working with Saudi Arabia ever subside?

Why was Tommy Rich a major national star early in his career?

Is Cody overachieving expectations compared to when he first arrived in WWE?

Has Cody’s pec injury and wrestling through it been a big boost to how fans perceive him?

The history of pro wrestling e-feds

