WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (4/24): The Creed Brothers vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang), Apollo Crews vs. Ivar

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

APRIL 24, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. IVAR

Crews drop kicked Ivar to start. Ivar charged at Crews, but Crews leapfrogged him, causing Ivar to land on the floor. Crews hit a high cross body over the top rope, knocking Ivar down. He rolled Ivar back into the ring. Crews scooped up Ivar and nearly slammed him, but the weight was too much and Crews collapsed, causing Ivar to splash him on the mat. Ivar clotheslined Crews in the corner, then hit a seated senton against a slumped Crews in the same corner. Ivar covered for two.

Ivar head butted Crews to the mat, then shouted his own name at the crowd. Ivar landed a few strikes and kicks, but was moving very deliberately. Crews hit another drop kick, then charged at Ivar in the corner. Ivar blocked the charge by hoisting up both of his legs and intercepting Crews by knocking him down and sitting on his chest. He positioned Crews on the mat, then climbed to the top rope. The crowd started to sizzle as he went for the doomsault, but Crews rolled aside. Crews hit a German suplex, then a standing moonsault. Crews covered for two. Crews splashed Ivar in the corner, then climbed to the top rope. He hit another cross body, this time in the ring, then remained on top for another two-count cover.

Crews got to his feet and attempted a fireman’s carry, but Ivar blocked. Crews escaped a suplex, but was still taken out by a high kick from Ivar. Ivar took Crews down with a double-underhook powerbomb, then Ivar covered for two. Crews set up for a suplex from the middle rope, but Ivar scooped Crews up and hit a powerslam from the elevated position. He remained on top and covered for three.

WINNER: Ivar by pinfall in 4:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent match – the crowd was definitely hyped for the first match of the night, and Ivar’s high-flying was a spectacle for them.)

(2) GALLUS (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang w/ Joe Coffey) vs. CREED BROTHERS (Brutus & Julius)

Wolfgang started off against Julius. Wolfgang knocked Julius down with European uppercut, then tagged in Mark. Julius immediately took Mark down with a waist lock. Brutus tagged in and the Creeds took turns kneeing Mark in the ribs. Brutus landed wild swinging blows, then Julius tagged back in. The brothers each took Mark down with fireman’s carries, then Julius covered for two. The Creeds hit sequential fallaway slams, then kip ups. They landed nearly-simultaneous moonsaults. With Mark stunned, Brutus attempted a standing forward flip, but stumbled back onto his butt on the landing. Julius shoved Brutus aside to get back to work against their opponents. Mark monkey flipped Julius, but Julius landed on his feet. Brutus tagged back in and awkwardly dumped Mark with another fireman’s carry. He covered Mark for two. He fired Mark toward a corner, but Mark slid out to the floor to avoid a turnbuckle collision. He got back into the ring and blasted Brutus with a running knee to the gut. Wolfgang made a blind tag and crushed Brutus with a running senton. Wolfgang landed clubbing blows to Brutus as we cut to break.

Wolfgang whipped Brutus to the mat, covered for two, then applied a chinlock. Mark tagged back in and hit a flying shoulder tackle, then covered Brutus for two and applied his own chinlock. Brutus battled out and created enough space to make a tag to Julius. He tossed Wolfgang with back-to-back suplexes, then gave the same treatment to Mark. Julius then suplexed both members of Gallus at once. Julius landed a shooting star press from the mat and covered Wolfgang, but Mark broke up the pin.

Julius threw Mark out of the ring, but Wolfgang moved in and body slammed Julius. Mark tagged in and Gallus took Julius down with a double uranage. Mark covered Julius, but Brutus tackled Wolfgang into the pin, breaking it up. All four men lingered on the mat. The two teams briefly exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Brutus clotheslined Wolfgang out to the floor. Julius hoisted Mark up onto his shoulders while Brutus climbed to the top rope – he launched into the Brutus ball, toppling Mark down to the mat. He covered Mark for the three-count.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers by pinfall in 7:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good tag match. Not a ton of heel work from Gallus, but Joe did attempt some distraction from the floor mid-match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42