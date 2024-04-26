WWE Draft Overview: A breakdown by tier of eligible male and female wrestlers on Monday and Friday, announced rules, who can’t be drafted

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Night one of WWE’s 2024 draft begins on Smackdown tonight on Fox. WWE released the list of eligible wrestlers for the draft, who isn’t eligible, and the format.

Current champions on each brand are locked on that brand. So Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Miz, R-Truth, and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw while Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul are locked in on Smackdown. Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka & Kairi Sane are eligible to be drafted to a home brand even though they are floating between shows now as champions.

Tonight’s Smackdown will feature four rounds with each brand making two picks each. So a total of 8 wrestlers will be drafted by each brand by the end of the night. Raw, since it’s three hours instead of two hours, will feature six rounds with 24 total picks, 12 for each brand. The home brand picks first each night.

The remade rosters will go into effect on Monday, May 6, two days after WWE Backlash France takes place.

FRIDAY’S DRAFT POOL

The top male singles wrestlers who are eligible to be drafted on Smackdown tonight are:

(Note: These are editorial-based subjective lists based roughly on a mix of main event history, overall pushes, TV time, wins or protected losses, and who seems on the a trajectory upward.)

Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga

Seth Rollins

Randy Orton

Jey Uso

The second tier includes:

Chad Gable

A.J. Styles

L.A. Knight

Bron Breakker

Ricochet

Sheamus

Andrade

The third tier includes:

Ivar

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Otis

Akira Tozawa

Cedric Alexander

Ashante “Thee” Adonis

The top tier of eligible female wrestlers are:

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

Nia Jax

The next tier includes:

Shayna Baszler

Zoey Stark, Michin

Maxxine Dupri

Isla Dawn

Alba Fyre

MONDAY’S DRAFT POOL

The top male singles wrestlers who are eligible to be drafted on Raw on Monday night are:

C.M. Punk

Gunther

Drew McIntyre

Kevin Owens

Rey Mysterio

The second tier includes:

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Ludwig Kaiser

Finn Balor

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Dominik Mysterio

Santos Escobar

Shinsuke Nakamura

The third tier includes:

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Julius Creed

Brutus Creed

Johnny Gargano

Tomasso Ciampa

Karrion Kross

J.D. McDonagh

Pete Dunne

Tyler Bate

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Akam

Rezar

The fourth tier includes:

Carlito

Angel

Humberto

Giovani Vinci

Dragon Lee

Cruz Del Toro

Joaquin Wilde

Odyssey Jones

Apollo Crews

The top tier of eligible female wrestlers are:

Jade Cargill

Iyo Sky

Tiffany Stratton

Naomi

The next tier includes:

Dakota Kai

Asuka

Kairi Sane

Chelsea Green

Piper Niven

Natalya

Candice LeRae

Indi Hartwell

Kaden Carter

Katana Chance

Tegan Nox

Elektra Lopez

B-Fab

WWE also notes, without details that “NXT Superstars will be eligible to be drafted.”