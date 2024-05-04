News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Cody’s aura as champ so far, future of Heyman and Bloodline, International Crowd energy, Jade and Belair, more (100 min.)

May 4, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch. They begin with thoughts on International Crowd energy, with a focus on France’s WWE fans really bringing it for Smackdown and whether this can last. Also, some talk about Cody Rhodes’s aura as champ so far, the future of Paul Heyman even beyond the Bloodline, how WWE is hyping Jade Cargill and praise for the decision to team her with Bianca Belair, WrestleMania host city talk, reactions to the rest of Smackdown, King & Queen of the Ring thoughts, and conversation about every Backlash match.

