VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #808 (May 15, 2004): Cover Story on future of TNA now that they’re on national cable, Samoa Joe Torch Talk pt. 2, Newswires, Ten Years Ago Backtracks, more

SUMMARY of #808 cover-dated May 15, 2004: A Cover Story featuring Wade Keller’s in-depth look at the future of TNA now that they’re on national cable and how they got to this point… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Jason Powell’s On Topic feature column titled: “TNA must now put what’s best for business first”… Pat McNeill’s feature column looking at how WWE is differentiating Smackdown from Raw, ROH’s approach to featuring its wrestlers, and how TNA must react to its new opportunity… James Guttman’s feature column looking at the value of title belts and what Jaccqueline’s impact could be… Part two of our exclusive “Torch Talk” with Samoa Joe who goes on a self-described rant against veteran wrestlers and retired wrestlers not contributing enough to the future welfare of the industry… Bruce Mitchell’s column looking at how TNA should have gone after the timeslot that would have best suited a hard sell from a key member of the team… WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Ten Years Ago Backtracks (with Keller’s early review of the future’s of up-and-comers Lance Storm and Chris Jericho), TNA PPV results with match star ratings, Raw and Smackdown results with match star ratings, Wade Keller’s End Notes, the handy weekly event schedule, and more!

