FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari discuss MITB reveals, Kofi-KO fallout, Becky-Bayley, Reigns-Shane, on-site correspondent, live callers (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-2-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio to review Raw with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and emails. They discuss the Kofi Kingston-Kevin Owens fallout from last week, Roman Reigns continuing feud with Elias and Shane McMahon, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley with Charlotte’s attack, and more. Also, some talk about the alarming drop in Raw ratings this week and whether Reigns moving to Smackdown is part of the reason. The on-site correspondent from Columbus, Ohio discusses in detail crowd reactions during Smackdown, plus what happened in the arena before and after Smackdown.

