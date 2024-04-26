FREE PODCAST 4/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #275 (4-16-94) of the PWTorch including inaugural ‘90s Pastcast ‘94 Draft, McMahon’s trial, Bischoff on Disney, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald present their first ever ‘90s Pastcast Draft, and discuss issue #275 of the PWTorch including Wade’s cover story on the DOJ’s upcoming trial against McMahon and Titan Sports, various news items, more from Eric Bischoff, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

