UPDATED: Dominik Mysterio says his arm injury won’t require surgery despite earlier report

Dominik Mysterio has indicted on Twitter/X that he will not miss extended time due to his arm injury and says he won’t require surgery despite an earlier widely-cited report from the Wrestling Observer stating he could miss the rest of the year after undergoing what is commonly referred to as Tommy John surgery, according to . The surgery repairs the ulnar collateral ligament.

It would have been a blow to the momentum Mysterio had, although his TV time was earned in great part due to his personality playing off of Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day faction, although he had developed as a wrestler in the ring well over the past year or two also. Ripley is also out of action for an extended period, although likely less time than Mysterio. WWE has teased an alliance between Dom and Liv Morgan. He will likely continue to appear on TV regularly, perhaps at ringside and on promos with Morgan if that alliance comes to fruition, for however long he need to recover.