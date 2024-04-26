VIP AUDIO 4/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-25-2006) – News Briefs with Keller and Caldwell, reviews of Raw and Smackdown (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to four podcasts in a row from 18 years ago this week. First, the April 19, 2006 Newsbrief with James Caldwell, then the Apr. 25, 2006 Newsbrief with Wade Keller, then Wade’s review of that week’s episode of WWE Raw and then James Caldwell & Mike Roe review that week’s Smackdown.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

