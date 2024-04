AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/27): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,338 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,459.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zach Gibson)

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante Martion & Darius Martin) – AEW Unified World Trios Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

Swerve Strickland to speak for first time as AEW World Champion

