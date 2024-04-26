VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – The News: WWE Draft breakdown by tiers, Dynamite’s awful rating with mitigating factors, Dominik injury, TK in a neck brace, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a WWE Draft breakdown by tiers, AEW Dynamite’s awful rating with mitigating factors, Dominik Mysterio’s injury, media reaction to Tony Khan in a neck brace, and more.
