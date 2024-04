WWE drafts more wrestlers to Raw and Smackdown after Smackdown including Baron Corbin, Baszler, Stark, Anderson & Gallows, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced additional draft picks from the initial pool of wrestlers on Friday along with another NXT wrestler.

EXTRA ROUND:

Smackdown Picks

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

Baron Corbin

Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Raw Picks

Shayna Baszler

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Ivar

The following are the initial picks announced on Smackdown:

Smackdown Pick #1: Bianca Belair

Raw Pick #1: Jey Uso

Smackdown Pick #2: Carmelo Hayes

Raw Pick #2: Seth Rollins

Smackdown Pick #3: Randy Orton

Raw Pick #3: Bron Breakker

Smackdown Pick #4: Nia Jax

Raw Pick #4: Liv Morgan

Smackdown Pick #4: L.A. Knight

Raw Pick #4: Ricochet

Smackdown Pick #5: Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Paul Heyman

Raw Pick #5: Sheamus

Smackdown Pick #6: A.J. Styles

Raw Pick #6: Chad Gable & Otis & Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupree

Smackdown Pick #7: Andrade

Raw Pick #7: Kiana James

SMACKDOWN’S CURRENTLY ASSEMBLED ROSTER (in order of being drafted)

Bianca Belair Carmelo Hayes Randy Orton Nia Jax L.A. Knight Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Paul Heyman A.J. Styles Andrade Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Baron Corbin Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis

RAW’S CURRENT ASSEMBLED ROSTER (in order of being drafted)

Jey Uso Seth Rollins Bron Breakker Liv Morgan Ricochet Sheamus Chad Gable & Otis & Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupree Kiana James Baszler Zoey Stark Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Ivar

