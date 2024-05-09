NXT RATINGS REPORT (5/7): Viewership and key demo ratings compared to 2024 average so far and last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (5/7) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 659,000 viewers, up from 564,000 last weeks. One year ago this week, NXT drew 601,000.

The average through 19 weeks is 640,000. The average through 19 weeks last year was 597,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, up from 0.14 last week and in line with the previous four-week average 0f 0.19.

So far this year, through 19 weeks, is 0.18. Last year through 19 weeks, it averaged 0.14. Two years ago, through 19 weeks it averaged a 0.13.

