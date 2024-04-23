NXT TV RESULTS (4/23): Spring Breakin’ Night One with Dragunov vs. Williams and Perez vs. Valkyria vs. Paxley title matches, Natalya vs. Vice, NQCC vs. The Family, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 23, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a shot of the WWE Draft locker room where Adam Pearce was speaking to Ava, Nick Aldis on the monitor. They put over this being the last show before the draft. They put over Ava and the NXT roster to help build hype for the Draft. Both men said they’re going to be watching the men’s title match very closely. Ava, in a close-up shot, put over the stakes of tonight’s show and the future of “who steps up to take” the place of those drafted.

-Vic Joseph then spoke over video of Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov arriving earlier, separately, then The Family, and Sol Ruca with surfboard in tow. Natalya and Karmen Petrovic then were shown.

-All three women were already in the ring: Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, and Roxanne Perez.

(1) “THE PRODIGY” ROXANNE PEREZ (c) vs. LYRA VALKYRIA vs. TATUM PAXLEY – Women’s NXT Championship match

Joseph said “you won’t miss a second of the in-ring action tonight” and that’s just freaking swell. Valkyria immediately went after Paxley, Perez only jumping in to breakup a pin and throw out Valkyria. She turned into Paxley, creepily crawling toward her, but this backed her up enough for Valkyria to drag her outside. Paxley then blocked Paxley’s attempt at her wrecking ball dropkick and took her out, then hit her wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes to both women. Perez and Valkyria fought on the apron and the latter won, then leaped and rolled through Paxley, hitting a crossbody. She blocked a shot and slapped Paxley, then hit a shotgun dropkick. Valkyria hit a Northern Lights that had the pin broken up by a returning Perez. Valkyria then hit one on Perez, who kicked out at two. Perez elbowed out of a hold and hit a victory roll, then the two traded holds. Paxley tried to interfere only to get hit, then Valkyria sent Perez outside. Valkyria hit an O’Connor roll pin out of the corner for a two-count, but was then pushed off of the top rope and outside by Perez. Perez hit a crossbody, but Paxley rolled through for a two-count. Paxley then threw Perez outside and into Valkyria almost like a lope. Well, since I use the USA Network player, I get commercials! [c]

Perez was looking for a second rope avalanche side Russian leg sweep as they returned, but Valkyria came in and sent both women to the mat instead. She was too spent to make even single pin attempt. The three then traded forearms and chops from their knees, fighting to their feet with Valkyria winning the striking battle with kicks and her usual combos. Paxley ducked an enziguri, but Valkyria countered and hit a fisherwoman’s buster; Perez broke up the count. Valkyria went for one on Perez, but Perez countered with an inside cradle for a two-count, then floored Valkyria with a right hand. She hit her running uppercut into the corner to both women, then went for the crossface on Paxley, but switched to Valkyria as she saw her coming in. Paxley put the crossface on Perez, who rolled her up, but Valkyria broke it up. Perez then hit a side Russian leg sweep-DDT combo to both women, but both women kicked out of separate pin attempts. Perez screamed in frustration, then hit Soul Food, the pin broken up by Valkyria.

Valkyria unloaded on Perez with strikes, countered the leg sweep, then hit a release German. Paxley countered by sending Valkyria into Perez, who kicked her. Paxley bumped off Pop Rocks right into a spin kick from Valkyria. Paxley took out Valkyria for a near fall, hit a pump handle driver, and hit a 450. Perez then came in and during the pin attempt, jackknifed Paxley into a pin of her own to retain. She immediately rolled out of the ring and retrieved her title, posing on the ramp.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 12:03 (jackknife pin) to RETAIN the Women’s NXT Championship

-They shifted to a video of multiple WWE wrestlers picking between Dragunov and Williams, including Jade Cargill. They also showed some fans making predictions.

-They showed Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan talking to Thea Hail in the locker room as others were sitting around. Jaida Parker looked annoyed. Hail put over everyone who supported her and Parker looked like she was going to vomit. She then came up and mocked Henley, calling her the most popular loner she’s ever met. Henley asked if they had a problem and Parker said, “We can, what’s up?” They brawled before being separated.

-The Family made their entrance.

(Hazelwood’s Take: As far as triple threats go, that was pretty ho-hum, nothing too extravagant. I do really like that ending though. Paxley looked good throughout and that 450 was pure with perfect rotation. She also covered some distance with that one. I’m really just not into Valkyria’s offense and feel like she was easily the third of three in this match. Perez was great, playing that heel character, and then as I predicted, slowly devolving to winning retaining by any means necessary. I’m going to be really intrigued by that first promo she cuts after NOT being drafted.)