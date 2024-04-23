VIP AUDIO 4/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-21-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: TNA ratings and analysis of first two prime time weeks, God angle, DX ideas, Raw analysis (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part one of the Apr. 21 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:
- TNA’s second week ratings and first two Thursday night episodes
- In-depth thoughts on that week’s Raw
- Ideas for the God angle
- Ideas for DX
- And much more
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
