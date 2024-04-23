VIP AUDIO 4/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Becky’s title win, the AEW conundrum with Swerve and Ospreay, Gunther, WWE cuts, Omega opens up, Nyla Rose, Jericho, Sheamus (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Becky Lynch’s Women’s Title win and whether she can win back cheers
- The AEW conundrum with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as worthy top babyface centerpiece stars
- Gunther’s reaction to losing the Intercontinental Title
- Cameron Grimes’s heart-tugging reaction to being released
- Drew McIntyre making an issue of Sheamus’s weight
- Kenny Omega opening up about AEW and his future while streaming video game playing
- Chris Jericho’s seeming spoof of C.M. Punk and whether Jericho can come back from the fan rejection of him these days
- Rich’s reaction to attending Smackdown live with his son last Friday
- Nyla Rose situation with Oklahoma’s stance on trans athletes
- And other notes on WWE touting their success, Ricky Starks’s future, other WWE releases, and more.
