VIP AUDIO 4/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Becky’s title win, the AEW conundrum with Swerve and Ospreay, Gunther, WWE cuts, Omega opens up, Nyla Rose, Jericho, Sheamus (99 min.)

April 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Becky Lynch’s Women’s Title win and whether she can win back cheers
  • The AEW conundrum with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as worthy top babyface centerpiece stars
  • Gunther’s reaction to losing the Intercontinental Title
  • Cameron Grimes’s heart-tugging reaction to being released
  • Drew McIntyre making an issue of Sheamus’s weight
  • Kenny Omega opening up about AEW and his future while streaming video game playing
  • Chris Jericho’s seeming spoof of C.M. Punk and whether Jericho can come back from the fan rejection of him these days
  • Rich’s reaction to attending Smackdown live with his son last Friday
  • Nyla Rose situation with Oklahoma’s stance on trans athletes
  • And other notes on WWE touting their success, Ricky Starks’s future, other WWE releases, and more.

