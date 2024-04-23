VIP AUDIO 4/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Becky’s title win, the AEW conundrum with Swerve and Ospreay, Gunther, WWE cuts, Omega opens up, Nyla Rose, Jericho, Sheamus (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Becky Lynch’s Women’s Title win and whether she can win back cheers

The AEW conundrum with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as worthy top babyface centerpiece stars

Gunther’s reaction to losing the Intercontinental Title

Cameron Grimes’s heart-tugging reaction to being released

Drew McIntyre making an issue of Sheamus’s weight

Kenny Omega opening up about AEW and his future while streaming video game playing

Chris Jericho’s seeming spoof of C.M. Punk and whether Jericho can come back from the fan rejection of him these days

Rich’s reaction to attending Smackdown live with his son last Friday

Nyla Rose situation with Oklahoma’s stance on trans athletes

And other notes on WWE touting their success, Ricky Starks’s future, other WWE releases, and more.

