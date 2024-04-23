FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Becky’s title win, the AEW conundrum with Swerve and Ospreay, Gunther, WWE cuts, Omega opens up, Nyla Rose, Jericho, Sheamus (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Becky Lynch’s Women’s Title win and whether she can win back cheers

The AEW conundrum with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as worthy top babyface centerpiece stars

Gunther’s reaction to losing the Intercontinental Title

Cameron Grimes’s heart-tugging reaction to being released

Drew McIntyre making an issue of Sheamus’s weight

Kenny Omega opening up about AEW and his future while streaming video game playing

Chris Jericho’s seeming spoof of C.M. Punk and whether Jericho can come back from the fan rejection of him these days

Rich’s reaction to attending Smackdown live with his son last Friday

Nyla Rose situation with Oklahoma’s stance on trans athletes

And other notes on WWE touting their success, Ricky Starks’s future, other WWE releases, and more

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO