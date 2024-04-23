FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Becky’s title win, the AEW conundrum with Swerve and Ospreay, Gunther, WWE cuts, Omega opens up, Nyla Rose, Jericho, Sheamus (112 min.)

News Ticker

April 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Becky Lynch’s Women’s Title win and whether she can win back cheers
  • The AEW conundrum with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as worthy top babyface centerpiece stars
  • Gunther’s reaction to losing the Intercontinental Title
  • Cameron Grimes’s heart-tugging reaction to being released
  • Drew McIntyre making an issue of Sheamus’s weight
  • Kenny Omega opening up about AEW and his future while streaming video game playing
  • Chris Jericho’s seeming spoof of C.M. Punk and whether Jericho can come back from the fan rejection of him these days
  • Rich’s reaction to attending Smackdown live with his son last Friday
  • Nyla Rose situation with Oklahoma’s stance on trans athletes
  • And other notes on WWE touting their success, Ricky Starks’s future, other WWE releases, and more

